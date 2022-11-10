Wes Moore to become Maryland's first Black governor

Mallory McMorrow: Dobbs ‘felt like the last straw’ for voters08:44
- Now Playing
Wes Moore to become Maryland's first Black governor06:49
- UP NEXT
Rep. McCarthy announces House transition teams02:52
"Biden is our candidate": Obama vet says Biden will be 2024 nominee02:22
Sen. Amy Klobuchar: ‘I support the president, and support him if he runs’07:36
Clark County registrar says 50,000 ballots still need to be counted02:33
Sam Stein: No one 'better suited' for a one- or two-vote Dem House majority than Speaker Pelosi07:47
Kate Bedingfield: ‘Whatever Senator Warnock needs, President Biden is going to do’08:45
Sen. Booker: Threats to our democracy was a concern in the midterms04:12
Biden is talking with Leader McCarthy, Dems and GOP members: WH04:33
Rep. Maloney: Democrats are fighting for something, and we're delivering12:14
Rep. Kinzinger: We need to make an uncomfortable alliance for democracy07:38
Rep. Pat Ryan secures full term in Congress after tight race04:25
Eric Adams: I deal with the reality of crime and how constituents feel about it08:13
Joe: GOP pulled January 6 into Election Day, and they paid for it07:35
Wes Moore: We won Maryland by going out and earning it09:32
Steve Kornacki: Mark Kelly's lead over Masters grows slightly10:05
White House cites agenda accomplishments as foundation of Democrats' midterm success07:11
Kari Lake leans into bogus fraud claims in Arizona; risks stoking extremist violence06:23
Don't tell DeSantis, Tuesday's big winner was Gretchen Whitmer05:53
Mallory McMorrow: Dobbs ‘felt like the last straw’ for voters08:44
- Now Playing
Wes Moore to become Maryland's first Black governor06:49
- UP NEXT
Rep. McCarthy announces House transition teams02:52
"Biden is our candidate": Obama vet says Biden will be 2024 nominee02:22
Sen. Amy Klobuchar: ‘I support the president, and support him if he runs’07:36
Clark County registrar says 50,000 ballots still need to be counted02:33
Play All