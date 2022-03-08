In an address to the U.K. Parliament, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke emotionally about his country's attempts to stop the Russian invasion and how everyday citizens have rebelled against the Russian forces.March 8, 2022
Title 42, the Ukrainian refugee crisis, and U.S. immigration policy
02:32
Now Playing
WATCH: Zelenskyy makes address to U.K. Parliament
08:48
UP NEXT
Why Russia's invasion of Ukraine has touched such a raw nerve
06:20
U.S. intel officials warn Putin 'unlikely to be deterred' by setbacks in Ukraine
02:05
Biden announces ban on Russian oil and gas imports
02:50
'Heartbreaking and devastating': House member reflects on trip to Poland border