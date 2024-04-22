Watch Weekends with Jonathan Capehart Highlights: April 21

- UP NEXT
Trump 'couldn't get a job at the local mall': New ad hits Trump's legal woes07:17
'They keep making fools of themselves': Joe reacts to governor's vow to vote Trump even if he's convicted06:22
RFK Jr. takes more from Trump than Biden in 2024, polling shows05:46
David Pecker expected to be one of first witnesses in hush money trial00:35
What to expect from opening statements in hush money trial11:16
Eddie Glaude argues for individuals to take political destiny from heroes and prophets07:09
'I always wanted to be the change I wanted to see': Philadelphia Block Captain07:07
Both Israelis and Palestinians ‘feel that they’re on their own right now’06:51
Censored for his ‘lifestyle’ as a gay Indian man: Maulik Pancholy joins the Velshi Banned Book Club11:11
Ukrainian refugee who lost her husband to the war pleads with lawmakers to pass foreign aid bill08:42
Trump’s Potential VP Pick Banned from 17% of her own state05:01
Juror safety becomes key focus as defendant Trump's desperation, frustration grows11:31
'It's not our job': Democrats getting sick of saving Johnson from GOP dysfunction07:57
Doing Russia’s bidding: Snyder calls out GOP ‘Putin wing’ to their faces in Hill hearing05:38
‘Sleepy Don has a nightmare week’: Team Biden mocks defendant Trump07:43
'What's fair game?': Court to rule what Trump can be asked about if he testifies05:41
Trump trial bombshell: Stormy Daniels may characterize relationship as not ‘perfectly consensual’09:36
'Unexplainable': Man sets himself on fire outside Trump trial, 'burned for two minutes'10:02
Hayes: Netanyahu has made Israel ‘demonstrably’ less safe for decades07:08
Inside Trump’s courtroom nightmare: ‘He has no power in there’09:24
