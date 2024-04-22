IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Watch Weekends with Jonathan Capehart Highlights: April 21
April 22, 202431:16
    Trump 'couldn't get a job at the local mall': New ad hits Trump's legal woes

    07:17

  • 'They keep making fools of themselves': Joe reacts to governor's vow to vote Trump even if he's convicted

    06:22

  • RFK Jr. takes more from Trump than Biden in 2024, polling shows

    05:46

  • David Pecker expected to be one of first witnesses in hush money trial

    00:35

  • What to expect from opening statements in hush money trial

    11:16

  • Eddie Glaude argues for individuals to take political destiny from heroes and prophets

    07:09

  • 'I always wanted to be the change I wanted to see': Philadelphia Block Captain

    07:07

  • Both Israelis and Palestinians ‘feel that they’re on their own right now’

    06:51

  • Censored for his ‘lifestyle’ as a gay Indian man: Maulik Pancholy joins the Velshi Banned Book Club

    11:11

  • Ukrainian refugee who lost her husband to the war pleads with lawmakers to pass foreign aid bill

    08:42

  • Trump’s Potential VP Pick Banned from 17% of her own state

    05:01

  • Juror safety becomes key focus as defendant Trump's desperation, frustration grows

    11:31

  • 'It's not our job': Democrats getting sick of saving Johnson from GOP dysfunction

    07:57

  • Doing Russia’s bidding: Snyder calls out GOP ‘Putin wing’ to their faces in Hill hearing

    05:38

  • ‘Sleepy Don has a nightmare week’: Team Biden mocks defendant Trump

    07:43

  • 'What's fair game?': Court to rule what Trump can be asked about if he testifies

    05:41

  • Trump trial bombshell: Stormy Daniels may characterize relationship as not ‘perfectly consensual’

    09:36

  • 'Unexplainable': Man sets himself on fire outside Trump trial, 'burned for two minutes'

    10:02

  • Hayes: Netanyahu has made Israel ‘demonstrably’ less safe for decades

    07:08

  • Inside Trump’s courtroom nightmare: ‘He has no power in there’

    09:24

