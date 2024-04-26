IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Watch The 11th Hour With Stephanie Ruhle Highlights: April 25
April 26, 202419:01
  • UP NEXT

    Justice Jackson raises a red flag on the idea of a president with no legal liability 

    10:47

  • ‘High priest of policy’: Sen. Whitehouse slams ‘pompous’ Gorsuch on Trump immunity

    04:16

  • Murder, coup, bribery: Trump team stands by extreme hypotheticals in Supreme Court immunity case

    11:35

  • 'That was embarrassing': Tribe torches Trump-friendly SCOTUS justices on immunity

    07:10

  • Lawrence: Supreme Court justices can protect the Constitution or Trump

    06:43

  • ‘Surreal’: Ex-National Enquirer publisher admits ‘catch-and-kill’ schemes aimed to aid Trump in 2016

    03:15

  • 'Genuinely shocking': Pro-Trump justices give presidential immunity case bad faith treatment

    11:28

  • ‘They should move Supreme Court to RNC headquarters’: Top Dem slams GOPer justices protecting Trump

    12:00

  • ‘Exposed’: Republican SCOTUS justices doing ‘everything in their power to protect Trump’ expert says

    04:34

  • Trump attorneys descend into disaster at criminal trial

    06:27

  • Ari Melber breaks down Trump’s ‘license to kill or coup’ defense heard by SCOTUS

    22:30

  • 'Extraordinary set' of arguments: Supreme Court weighs future role of the president

    06:55

  • Not just about 'business records' but 'election interference': Paul Butler on hush money trial

    06:37

  • 'Nothing' in U.S. history suggests president needs absolute immunity: Weissman

    05:08

  • ‘Eternal repercussions’: Supreme Court hears arguments on Trump’s immunity claim

    04:37

  • Official acts versus private? Justices weigh Trump's presidential immunity claims

    06:38

  • 'Messy argument': Supreme Court considers historic presidential immunity claim

    04:23

  • The Atlantic: What if Mike Johnson is actually good at this?

    09:54

msnbc

Watch The 11th Hour With Stephanie Ruhle Highlights: April 25

19:01

Get the latest news and commentary from Stephanie Ruhle weeknights on The 11th Hour.April 26, 2024

  • UP NEXT

    Justice Jackson raises a red flag on the idea of a president with no legal liability 

    10:47

  • ‘High priest of policy’: Sen. Whitehouse slams ‘pompous’ Gorsuch on Trump immunity

    04:16

  • Murder, coup, bribery: Trump team stands by extreme hypotheticals in Supreme Court immunity case

    11:35

  • 'That was embarrassing': Tribe torches Trump-friendly SCOTUS justices on immunity

    07:10

  • Lawrence: Supreme Court justices can protect the Constitution or Trump

    06:43

  • ‘Surreal’: Ex-National Enquirer publisher admits ‘catch-and-kill’ schemes aimed to aid Trump in 2016

    03:15

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All