“The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks” MSNBC Trailer

“The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks” is a feature documentary that chronicles Rosa Parks’ lifelong dedication to activism. Through interviews, personal stories, and footage of Mrs. Parks herself, the film illuminates her decades of extensive organizing, strategizing, and activism in the pursuit of Black liberation. “The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks” airs Sunday, December 4th at 10pm ET on MSNBC and is streaming now on Peacock.Nov. 22, 2022