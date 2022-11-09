IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: John Fetterman wins Pennsylvania Senate, NBC News projects, beating Mehmet Oz

  • Abortion rights, MAGA appear to break rules for midterm outcomes

  • Democratic showing could mean new 'rules of politics': Kornacki

  • 'A woman's right to choose won': Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro gives victory speech

    Strong support for abortion rights seen in early state-level tallies

    J.D. Vance thanks supporters for Ohio Senate victory

  • Gov. Abbott: First thing Monica De La Cruz will do is fire Nancy Pelosi

  • Lawrence: Pennsylvania could have lost democracy. Instead, Shapiro won.

  • Frisch surpassing expectations against Boebert in early Colorado count

  • Maura Healy wins in Mass., makes history as first lesbian governor

  • 'The honor of a lifetime': Sarah Huckabee Sanders becomes first woman governor of Arkansas

  • How Democrats’ midterms fight has been boosted by young voters

  • Florida Sen. Rubio describes the 'American story' during victory speech

  • DeSantis celebrates re-election: 'Florida held the line'

  • Early numbers suggest Trump is a burden on the ballot

  • Right wing fixates on Arizona with online misinformation

  • Joy Reid: 25-year-old Democrat Maxwell Frost's House win 'hope for the future' in Florida

  • Jen Psaki: Democrats concerned with GOP 'game-playing' as votes are counted

  • Joy Reid: Florida is a red state

  • Arizona Republicans sue to extend voting in midterm elections over ballot tabulator issues

  • Joy Reid: Many MAGA voters erroneously believe only votes cast on election day count

Strong support for abortion rights seen in early state-level tallies

As abortion rights ballot measures are projected by NBC News to succeed in California, Vermont and Michigan, and trending similarly in two other states, an MSNBC panel discusses the political potency of abortion as an issue going forward.Nov. 9, 2022

