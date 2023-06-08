IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

WATCH LIVE: Trump indicted by federal grand jury in special counsel Jack Smith's classified documents investigation

  • Anti-gay pastor may lose church to LGBT group

    04:55
  • Now Playing

    Space Force leader condemns barriers created by anti-LGBTQ laws

    02:59
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. considers action to counter anti-gay hate stoked in Uganda by American evangelicals

    05:41

  • ‘The hypocrisy and lies are astounding’: HRC president slams Haley remark on trans girls in sports

    06:56

  • Mayor David Holt shares how he is building a post-Trump roadmap for Republicans

    08:12

  • “Friends of George’s” Board Member reacts to TN drag ban overruling: 'It's surreal'

    06:39

  • Chasten Buttigieg discusses his new memoir and the attacks on the LBGTQ+ community

    07:16

  • Velshi: Attacking LGBTQ rights is a losing political strategy

    03:37

  • The Last Thing: Pride

    02:39

  • Majority of Americans comfortable seeing LGBTQ people in ads, report finds

    06:54

  • Uganda’s president signs anti-LGBTQ bill into law

    01:12

  • Target removes some Pride merch after threats against employees

    10:37

  • San Francisco Republicans hosting anti-trans 'parental rights night' exposed by columnist

    04:59

  • Final test for New College graduates: resisting DeSantis manipulations

    07:01

  • New College class of 2023 celebrates graduation on their own terms

    04:05

  • Chasten Buttigieg on YA version of his memoir: ‘If the book is banned I think that's just politics’

    03:09

  • Chris Hayes: Control is now a pillar of the Republican vision

    08:17

  • Doris Kearns Goodwin: We've gone way backward in time with these book bans

    06:57

  • ‘An effort to erase’ and marginalize certain stories: Head of writers group on suing Fla. school district

    09:44

  • Hayes: Party of ‘parents rights’ pushes child health care bans

    07:43

msnbc

Space Force leader condemns barriers created by anti-LGBTQ laws

02:59

At a Pride event at the Pentagon on Wednesday, Space Force Chief Operating Officer Lt. Gen. DeAnna Burt expressed concerns over the impact anti-LGBTQ laws have on service members.June 8, 2023

  • Anti-gay pastor may lose church to LGBT group

    04:55
  • Now Playing

    Space Force leader condemns barriers created by anti-LGBTQ laws

    02:59
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. considers action to counter anti-gay hate stoked in Uganda by American evangelicals

    05:41

  • ‘The hypocrisy and lies are astounding’: HRC president slams Haley remark on trans girls in sports

    06:56

  • Mayor David Holt shares how he is building a post-Trump roadmap for Republicans

    08:12

  • “Friends of George’s” Board Member reacts to TN drag ban overruling: 'It's surreal'

    06:39

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All