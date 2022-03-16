IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    President Zelenskyy repsonds to Biden's concerns on potential World War III

President Zelenskyy repsonds to Biden's concerns on potential World War III

02:27

In an exclusive interview with Nightly News' Lester Holt, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy discusses President Biden's concern about the potential of World War III, and the possibility of war if Ukraine falls. March 16, 2022

    President Zelenskyy repsonds to Biden's concerns on potential World War III

