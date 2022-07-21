IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Jill Biden: President ‘doing fine’ after testing positive for Covid

    05:15

  • Psaki: Biden contracting Covid part of job's 'risk assessment'

    06:12
  • Now Playing

    President Biden tests positive for Covid

    03:15
  • UP NEXT

    Andy Slavitt addresses Covid, monkeypox

    03:38

  • Dr. Ashish Jha: 'BA.5 is the most contagious, certainly the most immune evasive variant we've seen.'

    06:58

  • Is new Covid variant the worst we’ve seen yet?

    07:37

  • New Covid Subvariant Brings Summer Surge

    11:49

  • U.S. sees 100k Covid cases a day

    06:52

  • What to know about the Covid variant, BA.5, behind a new wave of infections

    07:30

  • Ted Cruz feuds with Elmo over PSA for toddler Covid vaccines - fact checked here with Dr. Kavita Patel

    04:12

  • Biden WH orders over 100 million doses of updated vaccine for the fall

    06:26

  • Surgeon General: 'A really big moment in the fight against Covid'

    03:07

  • 'An Immense World' looks at the sensory world of animals

    08:06

  • CDC approves Covid-19 vaccines for children under five

    03:55

  • CDC director endorses Covid vaccines for young children

    00:23

  • CDC panel approves Covid vaccines for children under five years old

    03:35

  • FDA authorizes Pfizer and Moderna vaccine for kids as young as six months

    00:36

  • Florida only state to not order Covid vaccines for children under five

    02:21

  • The Last Thing: Keeping kids healthy

    02:20

  • How the U.S. failed its essential workers

    05:20

msnbc

President Biden tests positive for Covid

03:15

President Joe Biden has tested positive for Covid-19. The president is dealing with mild symptoms and will isolate. Biden is fully vaccinated and twice boosted. NBC News' Peter Alexander reports from outside the White House.July 21, 2022

  • Jill Biden: President ‘doing fine’ after testing positive for Covid

    05:15

  • Psaki: Biden contracting Covid part of job's 'risk assessment'

    06:12
  • Now Playing

    President Biden tests positive for Covid

    03:15
  • UP NEXT

    Andy Slavitt addresses Covid, monkeypox

    03:38

  • Dr. Ashish Jha: 'BA.5 is the most contagious, certainly the most immune evasive variant we've seen.'

    06:58

  • Is new Covid variant the worst we’ve seen yet?

    07:37

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All