msnbc

Watch President Biden's full remarks following midterm elections

52:40

President Biden delivered remarks following the 2022 midterm elections, where he spoke on how results will play a factor in his decision to run for re-election in 2024. He answered questions from reporters following his remarks where he discussed negotiating with Russian President Vladimir Putin on prisoner exchange for Brittney Griner and whether he thinks Elon Musk is a threat to national security. Nov. 9, 2022

