  • Marquette’s Franklin: We ‘underestimated the Trump vote’ in past elections

  • Warnock, Walker square off in GA Senate debate

    Plouffe: ‘A lot of close races’ to come for 2022 midterm elections

    Sen. Warnock and Herschel Walker face off in debate for GA Senate seat

  • Warnock says Georgia Senate opponent Walker has a ‘problem with the truth’

  • Walker and Warnock square off in Georgia Senate debate

  • Some Republicans are saying ‘my Democratic opponent is demon-possessed’ during midterms push

  • Growing number of GOP candidate's own family back his opponent

  • Katie Hobbs: Kari Lake is a ‘dangerous’ election denier

  • Sen. Hassan: Bolduc trying to 'mislead' voters over 'election denials’

  • Stacey Abrams encourages GA voters to vote early to neutralize Kemp’s voter suppression policies

  • Warren: GOP 'loud and clear' on plan to blow up economy if they hold Congress

  • Katie Hobbs: Debating Kari Lake 'doesn't do any service to the voters'

  • Fmr. DNC Chair Terry McAuliffe: Close races in NC, OH, WI should be ‘flooded' with party resources

  • Fetterman: I'll be better in January, Oz will 'still be a fraud'

  • Ohio U.S. Senate nominee Tim Ryan: J. D. Vance is an absolute fraud wearing a tin foil hat

  • Kornacki: Republicans have moved ahead in generic ballot but only slightly

  • Calamitous GOP candidates keep control of Senate within Democratic reach through midterms

  • Rubio backs bill that would raise drug prices; odd move for an election year in Florida

  • Vaughn Hillyard: If election deniers win it will be because ‘Dems have not gone toe to toe’ with GOP

msnbc

Plouffe: ‘A lot of close races’ to come for 2022 midterm elections

David Plouffe and Rich Lowry join MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki to discuss some of the key close races in the midterms and why “fundamentals are reasserting themselves” in the midterms for Republicans, including the top issue of economy and inflation.Oct. 15, 2022

