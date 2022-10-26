IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

msnbc

Kathy Hochul, Lee Zeldin face off over crime during debate in race for N.Y. governor  

01:20

Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul and Republican challenger Lee Zeldin faced off over crime in the debate for New York governor. Zeldin promised to remove Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, if elected. Hochul attacked Zeldin for his votes to overturn the 2020 election. Oct. 26, 2022

