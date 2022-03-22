IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    'Nothing could be further from the truth': Jackson slams accusations on child porn case sentences

'Nothing could be further from the truth': Jackson slams accusations on child porn case sentences

Sen. Durbin questioned Jackson on allegations by Republican senators that she is lenient with her sentencing in child porn offender case sentences. Jackson shut down those accusations and responded with, “as a mother and a judge who has had to deal with these cases I was thinking that nothing could be further from the truth."March 22, 2022

