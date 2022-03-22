'Nothing could be further from the truth': Jackson slams accusations on child porn case sentences
06:04
Share this -
copied
Sen. Durbin questioned Jackson on allegations by Republican senators that she is lenient with her sentencing in child porn offender case sentences. Jackson shut down those accusations and responded with, “as a mother and a judge who has had to deal with these cases I was thinking that nothing could be further from the truth."March 22, 2022
Now Playing
'Nothing could be further from the truth': Jackson slams accusations on child porn case sentences
06:04
UP NEXT
Jeh Johnson: Biden WH is being tested on how far they will go in Ukraine
04:44
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson: Guantanamo Bay detainees were 'entitled to representation'
05:52
Judge Jackson says she should not weigh in on 'political issues' such as court packing
02:06
GOP colleagues made 'baseless' attacks against Judge Jackson: Sen. Coons
08:49
Will more Senate Republicans open a line of attack on Ketanji Brown Jackson?