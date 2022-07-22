IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

msnbc

Jan. 6 committee plays Secret Service radio traffic as they worked to evacuate Pence

01:41

The January 6 committee played audio of Secret Service radio traffic as they were planning to evacuate former Vice President Pence during the Capitol riot.July 22, 2022

