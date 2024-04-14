IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Israeli 7-year-old wounded during Iranian aerial attack
April 14, 202405:28
msnbc

Israeli 7-year-old wounded during Iranian aerial attack

05:28

Hospital officials say a 7-year-old girl suffered "life-threatening" injuries when she was struck by falling shrapnel during Iran's drone and missile attack on Israel.April 14, 2024

