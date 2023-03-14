IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Inflation cools to 6% in February as Federal Reserve considers next steps

Inflation cools to 6% in February as Federal Reserve considers next steps

The annual rate of price growth cooled to 6% in February, according to a U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics report. A Consumer Price Index reading also showed prices rose 0.4% on a monthly basis from January. NBC's Brian Cheung has details.March 14, 2023

