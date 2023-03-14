Inflation cools to 6% in February as Federal Reserve considers next steps

- Now Playing
Inflation cools to 6% in February as Federal Reserve considers next steps01:25
Stephanie Ruhle: I blame Silicon Valley Bank and the executive paid millions06:47
Sen. Kaine on DeSantis' Ukraine remarks: 'Very, very troubling'06:52
Senator Warren on how to fix what Trump broke in banking rules07:57
'Preventable': Rep. Katie Porter calls for repeal of Trump-era bank deregulation07:16
Rep. Adam Schiff announces legislation to "claw back" earnings from executives at FDIC seized banks05:40
How consumers could be impacted by Silicon Valley Bank's collapse09:24
Larry Summers: SVB crisis 'speaks to the need for much stronger regulation' by authorities06:52
Sen. Cassidy: Social Security is the Silicon Valley Bank of retirement systems09:29
Andrew Ross Sorkin: Silicon Valley Bank employees took bonuses Friday01:16
Fmr. FDIC Chair Sheila Bair on the 'rushed failure' of Silicon Valley Bank06:44
Friday Nightcap: Accountability in Afghanistan08:07
Gene Sperling: GOP demands for raising the debt limit ‘reckless’07:23
Silicon Valley Bank shut down by regulators, FDIC04:03
Biden praises gains in February jobs report: 'Really good news'01:47
Steve Rattner: Biden and GOP divided on the future of government07:11
Sen. Warren: The president clearly has a plan that's going to work09:06
How the world's biggest companies survived the pandemic05:13
Effort in Washington to curb excessive credit card late fees04:22
Federal Reserve could speed up interest rate increases04:23
