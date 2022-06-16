IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Highlights from Jan. 6 committee hearing on pressure campaign against Pence

    03:06
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Murphy: We came ‘perilously close to losing our democracy’

    08:19

  • Day three of Jan. 6 hearings: 'Smoking guns' reveal Trump's plot

    13:39

  • Breaking down day 3 of Jan 6 hearings: DOJ asks for testimony transcripts

    07:00

  • Eastman requested to be on presidential pardon list after Jan. 6

    03:09

  • Architect of election scheme John Eastman to Rudy Giuliani: 'I should be on the pardon list'

    01:50

  • Ari Melber on the two 'smoking guns' revealed during Day 3 of the Jan. 6 hearings

    01:54

  • Trump called Pence a ‘wimp’ on ‘heated’ Jan. 6 phone call

    04:53

  • DOJ sends letter to Jan. 6 committee, calls request for interview transcripts 'critical'

    02:46

  • Former federal judge calls theory Pence could stop electoral count 'constitutional mischief'

    03:48

  • Rep. Thompson discusses how Trump pressured Pence not to count electoral votes

    02:37

  • Michael Beschloss: America is ‘divided against ourselves over the basic issue’ of ‘democracy itself’

    06:03

  • POLITICO correspondent on vote count memo from Pence's lawyer

    03:15

  • Joe: The burden of proof appears to be on Rep. Loudermilk

    10:16

  • Rep. Thompson says Jan. 6 committee will ask to speak with Ginni Thomas

    02:10

  • Sen. Durbin: The Jan. 6 Committee is historic; we should pay close attention to it

    10:38

  • Joe: There has to be consequences for Donald Trump for Jan. 6

    07:24

  • Ginni Thomas' efforts to overturn election more extensive than previously known: WaPo

    08:09

  • Capitol officer: Jan. 6 rioters called us traitors because we did our job

    05:39

  • New video highlights Loudermilk inconsistencies on pre-Jan. 6 tours

    06:27

msnbc

Highlights from Jan. 6 committee hearing on pressure campaign against Pence

03:06

The January 6 committee used their third public hearing to focus on the proposed theory that Vice President Mike Pence could reject the electoral vote count for the 2020 election. Watch highlights from the hearing.June 16, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Highlights from Jan. 6 committee hearing on pressure campaign against Pence

    03:06
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Murphy: We came ‘perilously close to losing our democracy’

    08:19

  • Day three of Jan. 6 hearings: 'Smoking guns' reveal Trump's plot

    13:39

  • Breaking down day 3 of Jan 6 hearings: DOJ asks for testimony transcripts

    07:00

  • Eastman requested to be on presidential pardon list after Jan. 6

    03:09

  • Architect of election scheme John Eastman to Rudy Giuliani: 'I should be on the pardon list'

    01:50

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All