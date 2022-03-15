IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    How Ukraine's drones have proven to be effective following successful attack overnight  

    04:39
  • UP NEXT

    Ukrainian ambassador to U.N.: 'We will continue to negotiate as long as it is possible'

    07:27

  • Zelenskyy advisor says false Russian propaganda is Putin 'excuse' to use chemical weapons

    06:02

  • Teachers in Ukraine and beyond are answering the calls of their students

    03:14

  • Zelenskyy thanks protester who walks onto Russian state TV set

    00:46

  • 'Don't be afraid' Former Ukrainian Parliament Member urges US Biden to travel to Ukraine

    05:42

  • Why the U.S. won't call Putin's aggressions war crimes — yet

    06:45

  • Museums, galleries in Ukraine race to stash away works of art

    00:30

  • 'We will welcome Ukrainians for as long as it is needed': Warsaw mayor

    06:33

  • Zelenskyy set to meet with leaders of three EU countries

    00:34

  • Several trapped in Kyiv apartment building after Russian strikes

    03:05

  • U.S. right-wing conspiracy theory feeds Russia new excuse for waging war on Ukraine

    08:30

  • Fearing dwindling options, Ukrainian mother flees basement with son for border's safety

    03:38

  • 'To be, or not to be': Ukrainians fighting Russia's invasion for their very existence

    05:50

  • Facts about Russia's war in Ukraine find a way past Putin's censorship

    02:51

  • American doctor helps sick kids in Ukraine

    05:30

  • Pregnant woman & baby die after Russian hospital attack

    05:47

  • Russia targets Kyiv, widens attacks in Western Ukraine

    03:41

  • ‘This invasion galvanized Ukrainian society’: Joshua Yaffa on his reporting from Ukraine

    07:20

  • ‘I’ve never expected to see anything like that’: Shocking anti-war protest on Russian State TV

    06:16

msnbc

How Ukraine's drones have proven to be effective following successful attack overnight  

04:39

NBC's Ken Dilanian reports on how Ukraine's "cheap drones" claim to be successful against Russian forces, and how effective they were with taking out Russian targets following a successful attack overnight. March 15, 2022

  • Now Playing

    How Ukraine's drones have proven to be effective following successful attack overnight  

    04:39
  • UP NEXT

    Ukrainian ambassador to U.N.: 'We will continue to negotiate as long as it is possible'

    07:27

  • Zelenskyy advisor says false Russian propaganda is Putin 'excuse' to use chemical weapons

    06:02

  • Teachers in Ukraine and beyond are answering the calls of their students

    03:14

  • Zelenskyy thanks protester who walks onto Russian state TV set

    00:46

  • 'Don't be afraid' Former Ukrainian Parliament Member urges US Biden to travel to Ukraine

    05:42

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All