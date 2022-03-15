How Ukraine's drones have proven to be effective following successful attack overnight
04:39
Share this -
copied
NBC's Ken Dilanian reports on how Ukraine's "cheap drones" claim to be successful against Russian forces, and how effective they were with taking out Russian targets following a successful attack overnight. March 15, 2022
Now Playing
How Ukraine's drones have proven to be effective following successful attack overnight
04:39
UP NEXT
Ukrainian ambassador to U.N.: 'We will continue to negotiate as long as it is possible'
07:27
Zelenskyy advisor says false Russian propaganda is Putin 'excuse' to use chemical weapons
06:02
Teachers in Ukraine and beyond are answering the calls of their students
03:14
Zelenskyy thanks protester who walks onto Russian state TV set
00:46
'Don't be afraid' Former Ukrainian Parliament Member urges US Biden to travel to Ukraine