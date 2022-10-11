IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    DOJ urges Supreme Court to stay out of Mar-a-Lago document fight

DOJ urges Supreme Court to stay out of Mar-a-Lago document fight

Former U.S. attorney, Joyce Vance breaks down how the Department of Justice is urging the Supreme Court to reject former President Donald Trump's request to put the documents seized from Mar-a-Lago placed back into a court mandated review. Oct. 11, 2022

    DOJ urges Supreme Court to stay out of Mar-a-Lago document fight

