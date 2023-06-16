IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
msnbc

DOJ finds Minneapolis police used excessive force and racial discrimination

03:12

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced a Department of Justice investigation into the Minneapolis Police Department after the murder of George Floyd in 2020 found that the department engaged in use of excessive force and racial discrimination that violated federal law.June 16, 2023

