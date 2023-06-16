DOJ finds Minneapolis police used excessive force and racial discrimination

- Now Playing
DOJ finds Minneapolis police used excessive force and racial discrimination03:12
Will Chauvin Convictions Spur Change Among Police?03:41
Police Reform Two Years after George Floyd's Murder08:35
Has policing in America changed since George Floyd?06:30
Mayor Carter weighs in on what’s changed since George Floyd’s killing.06:48
Exposed: Police bias from Buffalo mass shooter’s arrest to deadly traffic stops in Black America11:56
‘The Wire' Star Wendell Pierce Talks Police Reform10:26
BLM upends conservative politics by 'fighting the power'07:49
‘Hope for America’: Ahmaud Arbery family lawyer reacts to guilty verdict05:02
Nikole Hannah-Jones: The case for considering 1619 as America's origin point08:02
'Extremely disappointed': George Floyd's cousin on police reform collapse04:45
Why are police unions pushing back against vaccine mandates?08:47
Lil Baby on BLM, the trap, Drake, White House visit and his drawl (full interview)37:08
Obama-endorsed rapper Lil Baby on meeting Kamala Harris, BLM and policing | MSNBC11:56
Hunter Brittain's uncle: "Nothing would've stopped him in life...except those bullets"08:19
Nikole Hannah-Jones & Ta-Nehisi Coates: Which story will we tell about America?08:18
Reform still an ‘unresolved situation’ in Minneapolis after Chauvin trial03:46
Rep. Pressley on qualified immunity: “There can never be true justice but there must be accountability”06:23
“The whole system isn’t going to change based on one officer being convicted”04:33
NYT: Trump admin. considered using military on Floyd protests05:55
