msnbc

Clark County registrar says 50,000 ballots still need to be counted

Clark County Registrar Joe Gloria held a press conference to give an update on the vote counting process, where he announced that 50,000 ballots are still being processed before they can be counted. He said over the course of the next three days they will be in the system. NBC's Katy Tur reports. Nov. 10, 2022

