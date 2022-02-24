IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Bombing in Podolsk kills at least 6, wounds at least 7

    03:38
  • UP NEXT

    Watch: Video shows tanks from Belarus crossing into Ukraine

    05:30

  • Ukraine declares martial law in response to Russia attack

    04:13

  • Biden to impose 'severe sanctions' on Russia at meeting with G7 leaders

    02:55

  • Listen: Sirens sound in Ukraine capital as Russia launches military action

    02:10

  • Biden, Zelenskyy speak after reports of Russia military operation in Ukraine

    03:15

  • People in Kyiv 'absolutely terrified' as Ukrainian capital appears under attack

    05:40

  • 'This capitol is now under attack': New explosions heard in Kyiv

    05:47

  • They speak in Russian, they have family in Russia — and they'd fight and die for Ukraine

    03:53

  • 'You declared war': Ukraine ambassador confronts Russia's representative at U.N.

    11:54

  • McFaul: Attacks on Kyiv may be 'turning point' for Putin's plan to rebuild Russian empire

    02:46

  • As people of Kyiv wake up to 'sound of booms' in distance, warning sirens in city quiet

    07:04

  • Biden condemns Russia's 'unprovoked and unjustified attack' on Ukraine

    01:28

  • Blasts heard in Ukrainian capital city Kyiv after Putin announces military operation

    02:20

  • 'The people of Ukraine are counting on us' U.N. Security Council holds emergency meeting

    08:17

  • Russia expected to split Ukraine in initial military campaign

    07:38

  • Amb. McFaul: Right-wing Trump loyalists praising Putin make America look weak--not Biden

    11:48

  • Wagner: Why some Republicans see Russia’s anti-democratic whims as ‘aspirational’

    06:35

  • Vindman rips GOP 'cheerleading' Putin: They will own this when blood flows

    07:35

  • Zelenskyy speaks to Russians in address on Telegram

    07:37

msnbc

Bombing in Podolsk kills at least 6, wounds at least 7

03:38

In some of the first apparent casualties in Ukraine, MSNBC reports at least 6 people were killed and 19 others are missing in Podolsk.Feb. 24, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Bombing in Podolsk kills at least 6, wounds at least 7

    03:38
  • UP NEXT

    Watch: Video shows tanks from Belarus crossing into Ukraine

    05:30

  • Ukraine declares martial law in response to Russia attack

    04:13

  • Biden to impose 'severe sanctions' on Russia at meeting with G7 leaders

    02:55

  • Listen: Sirens sound in Ukraine capital as Russia launches military action

    02:10

  • Biden, Zelenskyy speak after reports of Russia military operation in Ukraine

    03:15

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All