Bombing in Podolsk kills at least 6, wounds at least 7

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Bombing in Podolsk kills at least 6, wounds at least 703:38
UP NEXT
Watch: Video shows tanks from Belarus crossing into Ukraine05:30
Ukraine declares martial law in response to Russia attack04:13
Biden to impose 'severe sanctions' on Russia at meeting with G7 leaders02:55
Listen: Sirens sound in Ukraine capital as Russia launches military action02:10
Biden, Zelenskyy speak after reports of Russia military operation in Ukraine03:15
People in Kyiv 'absolutely terrified' as Ukrainian capital appears under attack05:40
'This capitol is now under attack': New explosions heard in Kyiv05:47
They speak in Russian, they have family in Russia — and they'd fight and die for Ukraine03:53
'You declared war': Ukraine ambassador confronts Russia's representative at U.N.11:54
McFaul: Attacks on Kyiv may be 'turning point' for Putin's plan to rebuild Russian empire02:46
As people of Kyiv wake up to 'sound of booms' in distance, warning sirens in city quiet07:04
Biden condemns Russia's 'unprovoked and unjustified attack' on Ukraine01:28
Blasts heard in Ukrainian capital city Kyiv after Putin announces military operation02:20
'The people of Ukraine are counting on us' U.N. Security Council holds emergency meeting08:17
Russia expected to split Ukraine in initial military campaign07:38
Amb. McFaul: Right-wing Trump loyalists praising Putin make America look weak--not Biden11:48
Wagner: Why some Republicans see Russia’s anti-democratic whims as ‘aspirational’06:35
Vindman rips GOP 'cheerleading' Putin: They will own this when blood flows07:35
Zelenskyy speaks to Russians in address on Telegram07:37
Bombing in Podolsk kills at least 6, wounds at least 703:38
In some of the first apparent casualties in Ukraine, MSNBC reports at least 6 people were killed and 19 others are missing in Podolsk.Feb. 24, 2022
Now Playing
Bombing in Podolsk kills at least 6, wounds at least 703:38
UP NEXT
Watch: Video shows tanks from Belarus crossing into Ukraine05:30
Ukraine declares martial law in response to Russia attack04:13
Biden to impose 'severe sanctions' on Russia at meeting with G7 leaders02:55
Listen: Sirens sound in Ukraine capital as Russia launches military action02:10
Biden, Zelenskyy speak after reports of Russia military operation in Ukraine03:15