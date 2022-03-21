Boeing 737 carrying 132 passengers crashes in southern China
Rescuers have dispatched to the scene after the Boeing 737 aircraft holding 132 passengers crashed in southern China. NBC's Janis Mackey Frayer reports that the plane was reported to have lost speed and altitude quickly, and that there seems to be no survivors. March 21, 2022
