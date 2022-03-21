IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Boeing 737 carrying 132 passengers crashes in southern China

    02:01
  • UP NEXT

    Boeing 737 plane carrying 132 people crashes in southern China

    01:56

  • Biden holds call with Chinese President Xi Jinping

    03:29

  • Justice Dept. announces criminal charges against Chinese government over efforts to intimidate

    02:52

  • China's worst Covid outbreak since 2020 leads to lockdowns, mass testing

    02:35

  • Russia asks China for military aid in Ukraine, U.S. officials say

    04:47

  • China's Premier Li calls Ukrainian situation 'worrying'

    00:47

  • Hong Kong supermarkets stripped bare as concerns grow over Covid lockdown

    01:03

  • Eileen Gu's gold medal win celebrated by Beijing residents

    00:57

  • IOC says its president met with Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai

    03:16

  • China’s human rights record slammed as Beijing Olympics kick off

    05:01

  • All eyes on China as 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics begin

    03:38

  • Presidents Putin and Xi pledge to stand against 'external forces' at Beijing meeting

    00:40

  • Winter Olympics athlete tearful at prospect of Covid isolation

    02:24

  • Full interview: FBI Director Wray discusses efforts to halt China’s economic and political spying

    15:14

  • Lunar New Year brings in the Year of the Tiger

    00:56

  • Hong Kong protest leader pledges to keep fighting for democracy

    02:37

  • Hong Kong culls small mammals amid Covid concern

    00:49

  • Watch: Ostriches on the run after escaping from farm in China

    00:28

  • City of 14 million to be tested after two omicron cases found in Tianjin, China

    00:42

msnbc

Boeing 737 carrying 132 passengers crashes in southern China

02:01

Rescuers have dispatched to the scene after the Boeing 737 aircraft holding 132 passengers crashed in southern China. NBC's Janis Mackey Frayer reports that the plane was reported to have lost speed and altitude quickly, and that there seems to be no survivors. March 21, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Boeing 737 carrying 132 passengers crashes in southern China

    02:01
  • UP NEXT

    Boeing 737 plane carrying 132 people crashes in southern China

    01:56

  • Biden holds call with Chinese President Xi Jinping

    03:29

  • Justice Dept. announces criminal charges against Chinese government over efforts to intimidate

    02:52

  • China's worst Covid outbreak since 2020 leads to lockdowns, mass testing

    02:35

  • Russia asks China for military aid in Ukraine, U.S. officials say

    04:47

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All