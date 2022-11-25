IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
msnbc

Bill Nelson: Orion spacecraft to go ‘further than any human-rated spacecraft has ever been.’

04:45

NASA’s Artemis Mission is set to mark a major milestone as its Orion spacecraft moves into orbit around the moon. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson joins Chris Jansing to discuss. “We are now going on a position 40,000 miles beyond the moon, further than any human-rated spacecraft has ever been,” says Nelson.Nov. 25, 2022

