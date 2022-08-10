IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Biden: PACT Act is 'most significant law' passed to help veterans exposed to toxic burn pits

03:30

Before signing the PACT Act into law, President Joe Biden praised Jon Stewart for helping push Congress to pass the bipartisan bill and called it "the most significant law our nation has ever passed" to help veterans who have been exposed to toxic burn pits.Aug. 10, 2022

