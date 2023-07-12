IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Biden meets with Zelenskyy at NATO summit

    08:34
  • UP NEXT

    WH: We will continue to work with Ukraine on a path to NATO membership

    06:21

  • Ben Rhodes: Time is working against Putin

    05:31

  • NATO Secretary General: Sweden joining alliance is ‘good for all of NATO’

    04:59

  • Secy. Blinken says Ukraine would be ‘defenseless’ if U.S. didn’t send cluster munitions

    07:22

  • Zelensky makes appearance in Lithuania during NATO summit

    03:01

  • Putin's war on Ukraine backfires as NATO set to expand again

    04:10

  • Ben Rhodes: ‘Scrutiny’ on Biden's decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine is ‘appropriate’

    07:38

  • John Kerry addresses the high stakes of the climate crisis and the war in Ukraine

    06:07

  • Biden expresses support for Sweden's NATO membership

    06:19

  • Apparent coup attempt Vladimir Putin faced may have never ended

    06:55

  • Paul Beckett on Gershkovich's 100 day detainment: ‘Dispiriting to see journalism labeled as a crime’

    04:32

  • Nathalie Loiseau doubts sending cluster munitions to Ukraine will help U.S. ‘diplomatic efforts'

    06:21

  • U.S. to send cluster munitions to Ukraine

    03:21

  • Former U.S. officials held secret talks with prominent Russians

    07:10

  • Technology is making war in Ukraine deadlier, report shows

    02:59

  • Putin speaks out on Wagner rebellion as Prigozhin appears to call for support

    02:57

  • Ret. Lt. Gen. Twitty: Ukraine’s counteroffensive ‘has been slow going’ but understand ‘this is war’

    06:09

  • Rep. Auchincloss: 'Mike Pence has zero credibility on Ukraine'

    06:11

  • Pence pledges unwavering support to Ukraine in face of Russian invasion

    05:37

msnbc

Biden meets with Zelenskyy at NATO summit

08:34

President Biden met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, and reiterated the U.S. would continue to support his country.July 12, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Biden meets with Zelenskyy at NATO summit

    08:34
  • UP NEXT

    WH: We will continue to work with Ukraine on a path to NATO membership

    06:21

  • Ben Rhodes: Time is working against Putin

    05:31

  • NATO Secretary General: Sweden joining alliance is ‘good for all of NATO’

    04:59

  • Secy. Blinken says Ukraine would be ‘defenseless’ if U.S. didn’t send cluster munitions

    07:22

  • Zelensky makes appearance in Lithuania during NATO summit

    03:01

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All