Biden meets with Zelenskyy at NATO summit

- Now Playing
Biden meets with Zelenskyy at NATO summit08:34
- UP NEXT
WH: We will continue to work with Ukraine on a path to NATO membership06:21
Ben Rhodes: Time is working against Putin05:31
NATO Secretary General: Sweden joining alliance is ‘good for all of NATO’04:59
Secy. Blinken says Ukraine would be ‘defenseless’ if U.S. didn’t send cluster munitions07:22
Zelensky makes appearance in Lithuania during NATO summit03:01
Putin's war on Ukraine backfires as NATO set to expand again04:10
Ben Rhodes: ‘Scrutiny’ on Biden's decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine is ‘appropriate’07:38
John Kerry addresses the high stakes of the climate crisis and the war in Ukraine06:07
Biden expresses support for Sweden's NATO membership06:19
Apparent coup attempt Vladimir Putin faced may have never ended06:55
Paul Beckett on Gershkovich's 100 day detainment: ‘Dispiriting to see journalism labeled as a crime’04:32
Nathalie Loiseau doubts sending cluster munitions to Ukraine will help U.S. ‘diplomatic efforts'06:21
U.S. to send cluster munitions to Ukraine03:21
Former U.S. officials held secret talks with prominent Russians07:10
Technology is making war in Ukraine deadlier, report shows02:59
Putin speaks out on Wagner rebellion as Prigozhin appears to call for support02:57
Ret. Lt. Gen. Twitty: Ukraine’s counteroffensive ‘has been slow going’ but understand ‘this is war’06:09
Rep. Auchincloss: 'Mike Pence has zero credibility on Ukraine'06:11
Pence pledges unwavering support to Ukraine in face of Russian invasion05:37
- Now Playing
Biden meets with Zelenskyy at NATO summit08:34
- UP NEXT
WH: We will continue to work with Ukraine on a path to NATO membership06:21
Ben Rhodes: Time is working against Putin05:31
NATO Secretary General: Sweden joining alliance is ‘good for all of NATO’04:59
Secy. Blinken says Ukraine would be ‘defenseless’ if U.S. didn’t send cluster munitions07:22
Zelensky makes appearance in Lithuania during NATO summit03:01
Play All