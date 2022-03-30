IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • McFaul: Control of Mariupol will be Russia's 'minimal position when they go into negotiations'

    01:34
  • Now Playing

    Biden calls on Congress to pass additional Covid relief funding

    01:23
  • UP NEXT

    Poll numbers push Democrats into ‘dangerous territory’ in midterm meter

    02:34

  • Fmr. Ukrainian Pres. Poroshenko: ‘Don’t trust Putin’ in negotiations

    07:40

  • Engel: Ukraine troops feel a ‘momentum’, ‘not holding their breath’ for negotiations

    01:30

  • Biden and Zelenskyy discuss Ukraine's security assistance requests in call

    02:33

  • Collins: Judge Jackson has 'qualifications' needed for the Supreme Court

    02:18

  • Sen. Collins will vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson

    01:46

  • Top Dem sees indictment for Trump coup plotter after contempt vote

    07:37

  • Trump aide's on-air coup confession played at his own contempt hearing

    04:17

  • As Clarence Thomas scandal expands, Judiciary Chair says Thomas' wife should testify

    07:43

  • Coup: See Congress play Trump aide's on-air confession at his contempt vote

    09:27

  • Democrats in Congress call for Justice Thomas to recuse himself from Jan. 6 cases

    02:02

  • Schumer calls on Justice Thomas to recuse himself from cases related to Jan. 6

    02:44

  • Rep. Raskin: 'Very curious' about long gaps in Trump's Jan. 6 call log

    11:15

  • 'We'll see': Biden responds to Russia claiming they will scale down operations near Kyiv

    01:10

  • ‘Quite an ask’: Ukraine’s peace proposal could entangle U.S. in a Russian war

    07:36

  • 'Some progress' from Russia, Ukraine peace talks in Turkey

    01:58

  • Washington Post: White House phone logs given to Jan. 6 committee show seven-hour gap in Trump calls

    03:00

  • Jail time? Contempt vote for Trump WH aide who admitted coup plot on live TV

    06:59

msnbc

Biden calls on Congress to pass additional Covid relief funding

01:23

President Biden called on Congress to pass additional Covid-19 relief funding to help provide testing, vaccines and needed supplies to respond to the pandemic in the future.March 30, 2022

  • McFaul: Control of Mariupol will be Russia's 'minimal position when they go into negotiations'

    01:34
  • Now Playing

    Biden calls on Congress to pass additional Covid relief funding

    01:23
  • UP NEXT

    Poll numbers push Democrats into ‘dangerous territory’ in midterm meter

    02:34

  • Fmr. Ukrainian Pres. Poroshenko: ‘Don’t trust Putin’ in negotiations

    07:40

  • Engel: Ukraine troops feel a ‘momentum’, ‘not holding their breath’ for negotiations

    01:30

  • Biden and Zelenskyy discuss Ukraine's security assistance requests in call

    02:33

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All