Biden authorizes release of one million barrels of oil from strategic reserve per day
01:45
Share this -
copied
President Biden announced that one million barrels of oil will be released from the strategic reserve a day to combat the high cost of gas in the U.S. The president also discussed a "use it or lose it" policy to encourage oil companies to increase production on unused federal land leases.March 31, 2022
Now Playing
Biden authorizes release of one million barrels of oil from strategic reserve per day
01:45
UP NEXT
Sen. Warner: ‘Despicable and pathetic that Donald Trump is out appealing to a war criminal’
01:36
Full Sen. Cramer: Trump’s call for help from Putin was ‘perhaps not’ wise
13:19
Arizona governor signs legislation requiring proof of citizenship to vote
02:18
‘Underinvestment’ in oil production poses additional threat to global prices