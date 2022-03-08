IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Florida Senate passes ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill, now goes to DeSantis to sign into state law

  • WATCH: Zelenskyy makes address to U.K. Parliament

    08:48

  • Why Russia's invasion of Ukraine has touched such a raw nerve

    06:20

  • U.S. intel officials warn Putin 'unlikely to be deterred' by setbacks in Ukraine

    02:05
  • Now Playing

    Biden announces ban on Russian oil and gas imports

    02:50
  • UP NEXT

    'Heartbreaking and devastating': House member reflects on trip to Poland border

    03:47

  • Senators push bill to freeze Russian access to gold

    08:34

  • U.S. expected to announce ban of Russian oil following ban of energy imports

    03:02

  • 'We think it is immoral' for foreign business to pay taxes to Russian government: Ukrainian MP

    05:23

  • U.S. to ban Russian oil imports 

    01:44

  • Hillary Clinton: It’s important for the world to stand with Ukraine

    10:53

  • 'Families living in squash court': Ukrainian refugees take shelter in fitness center

    03:31

  • House Intelligence Committee to hold annual hearing on worldwide threats

    03:35

  • 'Churchill with a social media account': Zelenskyy's morale-boosting effect on Ukraine 

    09:23

  • Engel: Russian advance continues, but it continues slowly

    03:45

  • Russia, Ukraine agree to humanitarian ceasefire

    02:37

  • Major oil company to stop buying Russian oil, natural gas

    01:46

  • U.S., NATO dance around definition of 'co-combatant' with military aid to Ukraine

    04:00

  • Sanctions' economic bite tests Russian faith in Kremlin war narrative

    08:57

  • Americans volunteer to join Ukraine fight

    06:31

  • Pussy Riot founder to Russian protesters: ‘Use your voice while you still can’

    08:03

msnbc

Biden announces ban on Russian oil and gas imports

02:50

President Biden announced that his administration will ban all imports of Russian oil, gas and energy as they continue their attacks in Ukraine. The president assured this would be a "powerful blow to Putin's war machine," and pledged to further support the people of Ukraine and NATO.March 8, 2022

  • WATCH: Zelenskyy makes address to U.K. Parliament

    08:48

  • Why Russia's invasion of Ukraine has touched such a raw nerve

    06:20

  • U.S. intel officials warn Putin 'unlikely to be deterred' by setbacks in Ukraine

    02:05
  • Now Playing

    Biden announces ban on Russian oil and gas imports

    02:50
  • UP NEXT

    'Heartbreaking and devastating': House member reflects on trip to Poland border

    03:47

  • Senators push bill to freeze Russian access to gold

    08:34

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All