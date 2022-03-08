Biden announces ban on Russian oil and gas imports
02:50
President Biden announced that his administration will ban all imports of Russian oil, gas and energy as they continue their attacks in Ukraine. The president assured this would be a "powerful blow to Putin's war machine," and pledged to further support the people of Ukraine and NATO.March 8, 2022
