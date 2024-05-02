IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Biden addresses campus protests: 'There is no place for hate speech'
May 2, 202403:19

    Biden addresses campus protests: 'There is no place for hate speech'

Biden addresses campus protests: 'There is no place for hate speech'

03:19

President Biden addressed the protests at college campuses nationwide and said he supports freedom of speech but it is "not the right to cause chaos." Biden also condemned any acts of antisemitism and assured there was "no place" in the U.S. for hate speech or any other form of discrimination.May 2, 2024

    Biden addresses campus protests: 'There is no place for hate speech'

