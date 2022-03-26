Biden: America's stability rests upon a united Europe

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    04:40

President Biden addressed the crisis in Ukraine during his meeting in Poland, where he said, “America’s ability to meet its role in other parts of the world rests upon a united Europe.” He said Poland has taken in over two million refugees since the invasion began, and that it should be “all of NATO’s responsibility.” March 26, 2022

