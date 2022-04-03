IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Sacramento mayor calls mass shooting a 'senseless and unacceptable tragedy'

    02:03
  • Now Playing

    At least six dead, ten injured in Sacramento mass shooting

    03:38
  • UP NEXT

    Biden praises first lady for initiative in helping military families at USS Delaware ceremony

    01:44

  • Celebrating retirement

    02:17

  • Amazon workers on Staten Island vote to form company’s first U.S. union

    05:39

  • 'Way more unites us than divides us': Former House member pens 'American Reboot'

    11:26

  • 'There was just confusion': Reporter at Oscars describes scene in room

    04:13

  • Now is the toughest market for buyers, renters in history: Steve Rattner

    04:48

  • Democracy then & now

    10:02

  • Connecticut judge holds Alex Jones in contempt after failure to show for depositions

    03:10

  • U.S., NATO resist calls for a no-fly zone in Ukraine

    04:17

  • For facts sake: Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill

    08:00

  • FL gov's office said those opposing “Don’t Say Gay” bill complicit in pedophilia activist says

    07:56

  • Warren: Justice Thomas must recuse himself from Jan. 6 cases

    09:15

  • Ken Burns: Benjamin Franklin is the most interesting person of the 18th Century

    03:14

  • Joe: Biden letting Putin know U.S. not playing in between the lines

    08:40

  • Law students shout down speakers, sparking freedom of speech debate

    09:00

  • How Putin's war in Ukraine is hurting the U.S. economy

    05:25

  • Blinken reinforces Biden's speech, says U.S. has no strategy of regime change in Russia

    01:49

  • Study: states with high murder rates more likely to be Republican

    05:40

msnbc

At least six dead, ten injured in Sacramento mass shooting

03:38

At least six people are confirmed dead and ten injured after a shooting in Sacramento, California. Police said they have not made any arrests yet, and the investigation could take a matter of days. April 3, 2022

  • Sacramento mayor calls mass shooting a 'senseless and unacceptable tragedy'

    02:03
  • Now Playing

    At least six dead, ten injured in Sacramento mass shooting

    03:38
  • UP NEXT

    Biden praises first lady for initiative in helping military families at USS Delaware ceremony

    01:44

  • Celebrating retirement

    02:17

  • Amazon workers on Staten Island vote to form company’s first U.S. union

    05:39

  • 'Way more unites us than divides us': Former House member pens 'American Reboot'

    11:26

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All