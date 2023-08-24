IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Ari: They're not all running for president — they're here to be Trump's running mate

    00:52

  • Joy: GOP candidates, by ignoring Maui, 'didn't even try to pretend there's any compassion'

    03:05
  • Now Playing

    Alex Wagner: Even in a Trump-less debate, the shroud of anger and grievance colors everything

    03:01
  • UP NEXT

    Maddow: I was shocked by how bad Ron DeSantis is at playing politician

    01:46

  • Preview to tonight's debate through 2016 flashbacks

    05:58

  • DeSantis and Scott are ‘not unpopular,’ giving them ‘room’ to ‘tap into good will’ in the polls

    09:29

  • Debate dynamics: Trump's absence shifts focus to GOP contenders

    06:59

  • 'Moneyball night': GOP candidates compete for campaign funds in first debate

    02:43

  • 'Mad, mad world': Republicans make a mockery of primary debate before it even starts

    03:34

  • DeSantis ‘just doesn't care’ about law, Constitution elected FL prosecutors suspended by him say

    07:04

  • GOP hopefuls need to explain how they ‘excite people’ and ‘stand out’ to win votes in GOP debate

    04:24

  • NBC News Poll: 51% of Iowa Republicans believe Trump's stolen election claims

    10:33

  • DeSantis struggles to 'show voters some personality' amidst Trump's dominance

    05:27

msnbc

Alex Wagner: Even in a Trump-less debate, the shroud of anger and grievance colors everything

03:01

MSNBC's Alex Wagner and Ari Melber discuss the absence of GOP front-runner Donald Trump from the first 2024 debate, and how, despite his absence, the former president's presence was strongly felt over the course of the evening. Aug. 24, 2023

  • Ari: They're not all running for president — they're here to be Trump's running mate

    00:52

  • Joy: GOP candidates, by ignoring Maui, 'didn't even try to pretend there's any compassion'

    03:05
  • Now Playing

    Alex Wagner: Even in a Trump-less debate, the shroud of anger and grievance colors everything

    03:01
  • UP NEXT

    Maddow: I was shocked by how bad Ron DeSantis is at playing politician

    01:46

  • Preview to tonight's debate through 2016 flashbacks

    05:58

  • DeSantis and Scott are ‘not unpopular,’ giving them ‘room’ to ‘tap into good will’ in the polls

    09:29

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All