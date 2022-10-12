Alex Jones's cost of damages correlates with the amount of views his content got

- Now Playing
Alex Jones's cost of damages correlates with the amount of views his content got01:43
- UP NEXT
‘This must be what hell is like’: Alex Jones’ reacts to being ordered to pay $965 million to Sandy Hook families01:50
Alex Jones ordered to pay $965 million in damages to Sandy Hook families16:29
'Hold onto your seats': 'Handmaid's Tale' actress on the new season09:50
'I don't trust him': Former officer on why he recorded Rep. McCarthy11:02
DOJ urges Supreme Court to stay out of Mar-a-Lago document fight05:39
'The Grandest Stage' takes a swing at the history of the world series09:49
'Bad Sisters' star on the show's success and the finale11:24
GOP Rep. Kinzinger is endorsing Democrats in key midterm races05:14
How religious conservatives made reproductive rights a political issue13:02
'The Trumpiest time in American history before Trump'06:42
Journalist on her five decades of writing about black lives08:18
Joe: Sen. Tuberville was using a racist attack without using the racist term07:38
Steve Rattner: The good news and bad news in September jobs report06:53
'Citizens in Kyiv huddled in the subway': Explosions rock Ukraine capital03:00
Indiana mayor admits he was impaired after car accident00:20
'Adrift' looks at an America at a crossroads08:37
Historic search-and-rescue underway in Florida03:34
Huma Abedin on personal growth: Consider doing the thing that scares you the most06:09
How a fired professor's example shows what's wrong with academia07:00
- Now Playing
Alex Jones's cost of damages correlates with the amount of views his content got01:43
- UP NEXT
‘This must be what hell is like’: Alex Jones’ reacts to being ordered to pay $965 million to Sandy Hook families01:50
Alex Jones ordered to pay $965 million in damages to Sandy Hook families16:29
'Hold onto your seats': 'Handmaid's Tale' actress on the new season09:50
'I don't trust him': Former officer on why he recorded Rep. McCarthy11:02
DOJ urges Supreme Court to stay out of Mar-a-Lago document fight05:39
Play All