    Alex Jones's cost of damages correlates with the amount of views his content got

Alex Jones's cost of damages correlates with the amount of views his content got

A plaintiff’s lawyer suggested Alex Jones should pay at least $550 million, the estimated amount of views his Sandy Hook content got. NBC’s Danny Cevallos breaks down how defamation charges are usually determined and compares it to Jones’s outcome. Oct. 12, 2022

    Alex Jones's cost of damages correlates with the amount of views his content got

