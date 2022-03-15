Zelenskyy advisor says false Russian propaganda is Putin 'excuse' to use chemical weapons
06:02
Share this -
copied
Advisor to Ukraine President Zelinskyyy joins Morning Joe to discuss Russian propaganda and how Russia President Putin's attempt to control the narragtive and distort the truth affect the world's view of the war.March 15, 2022
UP NEXT
Several trapped in Kyiv apartment building after Russian strikes
03:05
Zelenskyy thanks protester who walks onto Russian state TV set
00:46
Why the U.S. won't call Putin's aggressions war crimes — yet
06:45
Museums, galleries in Ukraine race to stash away works of art
00:30
'We will welcome Ukrainians for as long as it is needed': Warsaw mayor
06:33
Zelenskyy set to meet with leaders of three EU countries