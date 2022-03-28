WSJ: Why Biden needs new advisers, Congress on Russia

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
'A strong speech': Biden delivers the right messages in Poland07:05
WSJ: Why Biden needs new advisers, Congress on Russia08:10
Joe: Biden letting Putin know U.S. not playing in between the lines08:40
Law students shout down speakers, sparking freedom of speech debate09:00
'Astounding' number of casualties: Why the invasion is proving deadly for Russia11:39
Joe: Putin has used nuclear blackmail against us, and it's time we start pushing back03:45
Chief Justice must enforce a code of ethics for Supreme Court06:25
Woodward: The Constitution makes it clear, but Thomas was saying 'No'03:22
Why the U.S. and the world should have a 'coherent, bipartisan' strategy for China09:33
Wladimir Klitschko: The third World War has already started in Ukraine06:01
Bob Woodward: There's an audacity in the Thomas, Meadows texts08:46
Biden's words are welcome in Poland, says Warsaw mayor06:34
Joe: Thomas, Meadows texts are most damning indictment against Trump WH so far09:02
Rev. Al: GOP had a chance to not look so race-based, and they failed09:09
Not great, not terrible: Russia reopens stock market for trading08:28
NYC vaccine 'double standard' rubbing some the wrong way02:59
UK targets industries, banks, billionaires in new round of Russia sanctions06:31
Bill Clinton: Madeleine Albright represented the best of America13:02
'Last thing he does in Brussels': Biden to announce new sanctions07:23
Mika on Madeleine Albright: I will miss her deeply11:20
WSJ: Why Biden needs new advisers, Congress on Russia08:10
The Morning Joe panel discusses a new editorial on why President Biden needs '...new advisers and help from Congress to deter Russia and other escalating threats.'March 28, 2022
