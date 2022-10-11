IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

With Putin desperate, 'wheels are coming off' the Russian army

05:23

Ret. Gen. Barry McCaffrey and Amb. Michael McFaul discuss the latest attacks in Ukraine from Russia following the blast that hit the Kerch bridge to Crimea and what it means for Putin and for the Russian army.Oct. 11, 2022

