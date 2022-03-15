Why it would still take weeks for Russia to go into Kyiv

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
UP NEXT
Several trapped in Kyiv apartment building after Russian strikes03:05
Putin has fallen into the 'dictator trap', says professor06:36
'Everything is life and death for Russia': Writer searches for clues in Putin's writings10:15
Delay of spring training had impact on Florida businesses, communities02:49
'He's going to ask for more help': Zelenskyy to address members of Congress05:55
Zelenskyy advisor says false Russian propaganda is Putin 'excuse' to use chemical weapons06:02
Teachers in Ukraine and beyond are answering the calls of their students03:14
Zelenskyy thanks protester who walks onto Russian state TV set00:46
Why the U.S. won't call Putin's aggressions war crimes — yet06:45
Museums, galleries in Ukraine race to stash away works of art00:30
'We will welcome Ukrainians for as long as it is needed': Warsaw mayor06:33
Zelenskyy set to meet with leaders of three EU countries00:34
Ukraine's leader uses social media to pressure Russia05:13
Putin wants to bring a nation of '40-odd million to its knees': David Remnick06:17
'A hell no one should have to endure': Caring for pediatric cancer patients in Ukraine03:39
A reminder from Joe: The man in the red hat ransomed Ukrainian safety for a 'favor'04:20
What happens if Putin uses chemical weapons in Ukraine?03:38
Stop saying what we won't do in Ukraine: Rep. Kinzinger's advice for the U.S.07:32
Humanitarian crisis worsens as Ukrainian refugees flee04:16
Russians flee Putin’s grasp, believing their way of life is ending09:30
Why it would still take weeks for Russia to go into Kyiv08:41
NBC News' Clint Watts discusses the latest in the Russian invasion of Ukraine and attempts to surround Kyiv.March 15, 2022
UP NEXT
Several trapped in Kyiv apartment building after Russian strikes03:05
Putin has fallen into the 'dictator trap', says professor06:36
'Everything is life and death for Russia': Writer searches for clues in Putin's writings10:15
Delay of spring training had impact on Florida businesses, communities02:49
'He's going to ask for more help': Zelenskyy to address members of Congress05:55
Zelenskyy advisor says false Russian propaganda is Putin 'excuse' to use chemical weapons06:02