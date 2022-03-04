Where are Russian forces in Ukraine — and why are they there?
03:55
Share this -
copied
Clint Watts, Distinguished Research Fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute, looks into the latest Russian troop movements in Ukraine, and explains the tactical choices it appears Putin's army is making.March 4, 2022
Kyiv residents ‘getting on any train’ that will go west
04:50
Hacker group Anonymous declares 'cyber war' on Putin's Russia
03:34
Now Playing
Where are Russian forces in Ukraine — and why are they there?
03:55
UP NEXT
Employers added 678,000 jobs in February, beating experts’ expectations
04:26
Germans welcome Ukrainian refugees pouring into Berlin
01:56
Pentagon: We will make it clear to Putin, the U.S. will defend every inch of NATO territory