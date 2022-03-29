'He wants to be Putin the Great': What history teaches us about Putin

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Joe: It's time for Putin to start worrying what the U.S. thinks04:59
'He wants to be Putin the Great': What history teaches us about Putin05:09
Ken Burns: Benjamin Franklin is the most interesting person of the 18th Century03:14
Fallout from Will Smith's Oscars slap grows07:17
George Conway: I don't know if Trump will get away with it, but judge's finding does matter11:01
Zelenskyy chief of staff: We are in need of more support to win this war16:32
Pentagon: Support is flowing into Mariupol11:12
WSJ: Why Biden needs new advisers, Congress on Russia08:10
Joe: Biden letting Putin know U.S. not playing in between the lines08:40
Law students shout down speakers, sparking freedom of speech debate09:00
'Astounding' number of casualties: Why the invasion is proving deadly for Russia11:39
Joe: Putin has used nuclear blackmail against us, and it's time we start pushing back03:45
'A strong speech': Biden delivers the right messages in Poland07:05
Chief Justice must enforce a code of ethics for Supreme Court06:25
Woodward: The Constitution makes it clear, but Thomas was saying 'No'03:22
Why the U.S. and the world should have a 'coherent, bipartisan' strategy for China09:33
Wladimir Klitschko: The third World War has already started in Ukraine06:01
Bob Woodward: There's an audacity in the Thomas, Meadows texts08:46
Biden's words are welcome in Poland, says Warsaw mayor06:34
Joe: Thomas, Meadows texts are most damning indictment against Trump WH so far09:02
'He wants to be Putin the Great': What history teaches us about Putin05:09
The LBJ Foundation's Mark Updegrove and Tom Brokaw join Morning Joe to discuss what history tells us about Vladimir Putin.March 29, 2022
