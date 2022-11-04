IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Joe: Either side could win big right now, and we don't know who will go out and vote

    05:45

  • Val Demings: My faith is in the people of Florida; I'm excited about this race

    06:00

  • Trump tells Woodward in 2020 he 'wanted to always play it down' on Covid

    10:14

  • Ron Johnson hopes he can accept election results, can't predict what Dems have planned

    08:03

  • Tim Ryan: I will accept the results if I lose, but that isn't going to happen

    09:40

  • Joe: GOP response to Pelosi attack shows the party's lack of humanity

    04:15

  • Jonathan Chait examines 'illiberal errors' at progressive institutions

    05:57

  • 'At least one and maybe more' rate hikes to come?

    04:49

  • Lack of punishment and answers from NBA after Irving tweets about antisemitic film

    11:26

  • A record number of women are running for governor

    04:38

  • Biden issued one final warning on democracy amid political violence: WH

    05:14

  • Candidate for Pennsylvania governor blasts challenger as 'dangerous, extreme'

    09:59

  • Biden calls coming midterms a 'defining moment' for democracy

    09:07

  • Trump lawyers saw Justice Thomas as key to overturning election results

    03:54

  • Obama goes out to make closing argument, motivate Democrats

    07:30

  • Fetterman maintains slim lead over Oz in new polling

    03:56

  • A look at the life and legacy of the Home Run King Hank Aaron

    06:55

  • Split-ticket voters could decide the midterms

    04:27

  • Obama, Biden, Pence hit the trail before the midterms

    03:21

  • Do Republicans wish the midterms were last week?

    06:47

Morning Joe

Wes Moore: I refuse to be lectured by an extremist election denier on patriotism

04:57

Dr. Dave Campbell meets with Maryland Democratic gubernatorial nominee Wes Moore about his platforms, his views on equity and health care and why he says he won't be lectured to by his extremist opponent about patriotism.Nov. 4, 2022

