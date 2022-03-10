Ukraine should remind U.S. what liberty, freedom truly are — and how quickly they can be lost
Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch joins Morning Joe, where she and Mike Barnacle discuss the American response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "When I look at these images in Ukraine... it reminds me of the stories my parents told me about fleeing from bombs and trying to remake their lives," Yovanovitch says. "The spirit of the Ukrainian people has inspired all of us, and it has inspired Americans too." March 10, 2022
