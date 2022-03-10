IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Russia, Ukraine foreign ministers meet for high-level talks in Turkey

    Ukraine should remind U.S. what liberty, freedom truly are — and how quickly they can be lost

    'Images our parents saw': In Ukraine, European community sees echoes of tragic past

  • Ukraine's premiere ballet dancers swap tutus for guns, join fight against Russian invasion

  • As world condemns attacks on Ukrainian hospitals, Russian officials brush it off

  • Senator predicts 'strong bipartisan support' for Ukraine aid package

  • Zelenskyy says he believes Putin will negotiate

  • Inside the White House's ban on Russian oil

  • Claire McCaskill: It feels like we're back to normal, with the West united

  • More than 2 million people have fled Ukraine. The most vulnerable are left.

  • 'Nuclear blackmail': How Putin's actions in Ukraine echo tactics of Soviet leaders

  • Fmr. Ukraine president pleads for no-fly zone: 'Nuclear contamination doesn't have borders'

  • Ukraine nuclear agency says Chernobyl has lost power, warns of potential radiation leak

  • 'We're hitting him where it hurts most': WH advisor on Russian oil ban

  • 'Blindsided' by public offer, U.S. rejects Poland's proposal on jets for Ukraine

  • Russian forces continue to bombard key Ukrainian cities

  • Why Russia's invasion of Ukraine has touched such a raw nerve

  • 'Heartbreaking and devastating': House member reflects on trip to Poland border

  • Senators push bill to freeze Russian access to gold

  • 'We think it is immoral' for foreign business to pay taxes to Russian government: Ukrainian MP

Morning Joe

Ukraine should remind U.S. what liberty, freedom truly are — and how quickly they can be lost

Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch joins Morning Joe, where she and Mike Barnacle discuss the American response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "When I look at these images in Ukraine... it reminds me of the stories my parents told me about fleeing from bombs and trying to remake their lives," Yovanovitch says. "The spirit of the Ukrainian people has inspired all of us, and it has inspired Americans too." March 10, 2022

