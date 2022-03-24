IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Biden and NATO leaders meet as war enters second month

    00:50

  • Mika on Madeleine Albright: I will miss her deeply

    11:20

  • NYC vaccine 'double standard' rubbing some the wrong way

    02:59
  • Now Playing

    UK targets industries, banks, billionaires in new round of Russia sanctions

    06:31
  • UP NEXT

    Bill Clinton: Madeleine Albright represented the best of America

    13:02

  • 'Last thing he does in Brussels': Biden to announce new sanctions

    07:23

  • Why WH must think on 'multiple levels' about war in Ukraine

    08:15

  • 'The world can stop this,' says Ukrainian journalist who fled Kyiv

    04:26

  • 'It's heartbreaking': Senators meet with refugees at Polish border

    12:24

  • Sen. Portman: Difference between attacks and questions about a judge's record

    03:31

  • Why Putin's options in Ukraine are 'extremely limited'

    13:03

  • Joe: It’s one GOP grievance after another at Jackson hearing

    08:55

  • Biden and allies gear up to slap new sanctions on Putin

    03:55

  • The first lady of Ukraine fights on

    04:06

  • Why Putin faces three basic choices in Ukraine

    11:39

  • Jeh Johnson: Biden WH is being tested on how far they will go in Ukraine

    04:44

  • GOP colleagues made 'baseless' attacks against Judge Jackson: Sen. Coons

    08:49

  • Will more Senate Republicans open a line of attack on Ketanji Brown Jackson?

    07:53

  • Kharkiv's remaining residents resort to living underground to survive

    04:49

  • U.S. sending Soviet air defense systems to Ukraine forces

    11:10

Morning Joe

UK targets industries, banks, billionaires in new round of Russia sanctions

06:31

British Ambassador to the U.S., Karen Pierce, joins Morning Joe to discuss a new round of sanctions on Russia.March 24, 2022

  • Biden and NATO leaders meet as war enters second month

    00:50

  • Mika on Madeleine Albright: I will miss her deeply

    11:20

  • NYC vaccine 'double standard' rubbing some the wrong way

    02:59
  • Now Playing

    UK targets industries, banks, billionaires in new round of Russia sanctions

    06:31
  • UP NEXT

    Bill Clinton: Madeleine Albright represented the best of America

    13:02

  • 'Last thing he does in Brussels': Biden to announce new sanctions

    07:23

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All