U.S. must shine a light on Putin and be the adult in the room, say admiral

Kyiv residents ‘getting on any train’ that will go west04:50
Elderly activist detained at Russian war protest00:49
How to shield against Russia's cyberattacks05:22
Ukrainian rock singer uses songs to lift the morale of soldiers05:51
Hacker group Anonymous declares 'cyber war' on Putin's Russia03:34
Where are Russian forces in Ukraine — and why are they there?03:55
Employers added 678,000 jobs in February, beating experts’ expectations04:26
Germans welcome Ukrainian refugees pouring into Berlin01:56
Pentagon: We will make it clear to Putin, the U.S. will defend every inch of NATO territory09:21
Clint Watts: Russia want to take control of Ukraine's entire energy sector07:16
'I don't see a good option for the Russian generals,' says general04:56
McFaul: We need to brace ourselves; there's more horror to come09:18
'Who raised him?': Joe slams DeSantis for 'rude' criticism of teenagers over masks07:42
Russian military 'bogged down' but has the advantage: Armed Services Committee member05:51
Inside the harrowing journey of Ukrainian refugees04:36
Ukraine invites Russian moms to collect captured sons04:26
George Conway: 'The evidence is piling up' against Trump and campaign06:13
Russia's Lavrov says country has a 'nuclear doctrine', not 'insane people'07:45
Engel: People in Kyiv waiting for possible ground assault03:21
Sen. Warren: Insulin should be available; we should be doing it generically07:39
U.S. must shine a light on Putin and be the adult in the room, say admiral07:25
The Morning Joe panel discusses the latest developments in the Russian invasion of Ukraine.March 4, 2022
