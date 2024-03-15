IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Judge rules Fani Willis can remain on Trump Georgia case — if Nathan Wade steps down

DA Willis can stay on Trump case if Wade leaves, judge rules
March 15, 202403:22

  Judge rules Fani Willis can remain on Trump Georgia case if Wade is removed

    01:29
    DA Willis can stay on Trump case if Wade leaves, judge rules

    03:22
Morning Joe

DA Willis can stay on Trump case if Wade leaves, judge rules

03:22

A Georgia judge ruled Friday that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis should not be disqualified from prosecuting the racketeering case against former President Donald Trump and several co-defendants — with one major condition.March 15, 2024

  Judge rules Fani Willis can remain on Trump Georgia case if Wade is removed

    01:29
    DA Willis can stay on Trump case if Wade leaves, judge rules

    03:22
