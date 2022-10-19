IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

Stacey Abrams: Reproductive rights is an economic issue

08:08

Georgia Democratic nominee for governor, Stacey Abrams, joins Morning Joe discusses her race against incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp. Abrams and Kemp faced off on economy, crime, voting and education during a debate this week. Abrams discusses how she would work to address the economic concerns of Georgia residents.Oct. 19, 2022

