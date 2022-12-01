Rob Delaney on the 'raw, unvarnished pain' and love in 'A Heart That Works'

Actor and comedian Rob Delaney writes about caring for his son Henry, who at the age of 1 was diagnosed with a brain tumor. Henry died in 2018, and Delaney writes about the entirety of the experience -- from the diagnosis of Henry's illness, to the grief and the love -- in his new book 'A Heart That Works'. Delaney joins Morning Joe to remember his son and share stories from his family.Dec. 1, 2022