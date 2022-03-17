IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Russia attacks Ukrainian theater serving as a shelter

    03:23

  • Joe: 'Ridiculous' that Medvedev must denounce Putin to play in Wimbledon

    06:11
  • Now Playing

    Rising Russian troop deaths take toll on morale

    10:10
  • UP NEXT

    Zelenskyy asks Germany: Where is your leadership?

    06:07

  • Two Ukrainian mothers make the hard choice to leave their country

    04:13

  • U.S. should be as supportive as possible to Ukraine, says House member

    10:22

  • With graphic detail and raw emotion, Zelenskyy pleads for U.S. to close Ukrainian skies

    05:31

  • Jon Meacham: Zelenskyy has captured the free world's imagination

    10:22

  • 'Humanitarian village' in Lviv offers services to refugees in need

    03:34

  • Sen. Manchin: U.S. can support Ukraine 'every way we possibly can'

    10:14

  • 'Nothing short of historic': Joe praises WH, Congress for Ukraine response

    08:40

  • Engel: Russians seem to be on their back foot around Kyiv

    05:36

  • Why it would still take weeks for Russia to go into Kyiv

    08:41

  • Putin has fallen into the 'dictator trap', says professor

    06:36

  • 'Everything is life and death for Russia': Writer searches for clues in Putin's writings

    10:15

  • Delay of spring training had impact on Florida businesses, communities

    02:49

  • 'He's going to ask for more help': Zelenskyy to address members of Congress

    05:55

  • Zelenskyy advisor says false Russian propaganda is Putin 'excuse' to use chemical weapons

    06:02

  • Teachers in Ukraine and beyond are answering the calls of their students

    03:14

  • Zelenskyy thanks protester who walks onto Russian state TV set

    00:46

Morning Joe

Rising Russian troop deaths take toll on morale

10:10

More than 7,000 Russian troops have been killed during Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to conservative U.S. estimates reported on in the NYT. Senior writer Eric Schmitt joins Morning Joe to discuss.March 17, 2022

  • Russia attacks Ukrainian theater serving as a shelter

    03:23

  • Joe: 'Ridiculous' that Medvedev must denounce Putin to play in Wimbledon

    06:11
  • Now Playing

    Rising Russian troop deaths take toll on morale

    10:10
  • UP NEXT

    Zelenskyy asks Germany: Where is your leadership?

    06:07

  • Two Ukrainian mothers make the hard choice to leave their country

    04:13

  • U.S. should be as supportive as possible to Ukraine, says House member

    10:22

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All