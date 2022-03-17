More than 7,000 Russian troops have been killed during Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to conservative U.S. estimates reported on in the NYT. Senior writer Eric Schmitt joins Morning Joe to discuss.March 17, 2022
Russia attacks Ukrainian theater serving as a shelter
03:23
Joe: 'Ridiculous' that Medvedev must denounce Putin to play in Wimbledon
06:11
Now Playing
Rising Russian troop deaths take toll on morale
10:10
UP NEXT
Zelenskyy asks Germany: Where is your leadership?
06:07
Two Ukrainian mothers make the hard choice to leave their country
04:13
U.S. should be as supportive as possible to Ukraine, says House member