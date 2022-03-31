IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  Putin in the dark: U.S. intel finds he's being misled by advisers

    05:11
    Richard Engel: Ukraine residents pick up pieces in town where Russian military loses ground

    02:56
    'There was just confusion': Reporter at Oscars describes scene in room

    04:13

  Russia planning for broad offensive in Donbas region: NATO head

    08:25

  Now is the toughest market for buyers, renters in history: Steve Rattner

    04:48

  Russian invasion of Ukraine the backdrop of inaugural 30/50 Summit

    03:35

  Progress in Ukraine peace talks met with skepticism

    11:59

  U.S., NATO resist calls for a no-fly zone in Ukraine

    04:17

  Humanitarian groups assistance in crisis at the Poland-Ukraine border

    03:33

  'He's taking the side of Putin': Trump asks for 'invented dirt' from Russia

    07:39

  'No reason to trust Russia': President of neighbor country slams claims of scaling back

    09:17

  Republican Senator is set to back Biden's SCOTUS pick

    02:13

  'Extreme skepticism' of Moscow's claims of scaling back invasion

    05:02

  Air-raid sirens a way of life in relatively safe western Ukraine

    02:50

  'He wants to be Putin the Great': What history teaches us about Putin

    05:09

  Ken Burns: Benjamin Franklin is the most interesting person of the 18th Century

    03:14

  Fallout from Will Smith's Oscars slap grows

    07:17

  George Conway: I don't know if Trump will get away with it, but judge's finding does matter

    11:01

  Zelenskyy chief of staff: We are in need of more support to win this war

    16:32

  Pentagon: Support is flowing into Mariupol

    11:12

Morning Joe

Richard Engel: Ukraine residents pick up pieces in town where Russian military loses ground

02:56

NBC News' Richard Engel reports from near Kharkiv in Ukraine at how residents of one town are picking up the pieces again after the Russian military lost its ground.March 31, 2022

