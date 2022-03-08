IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Engel: Russian advance continues, but it continues slowly

Morning Joe

Engel: Russian advance continues, but it continues slowly

NBC News' Richard Engel reports from the Irpin suburb of Kyiv, which Engel says the Russian forces are having trouble fully taking.March 8, 2022

